Choco Lønninger

Chocos lønn varierer fra $40,651 i total kompensasjon per år for en Salg på laveste nivå til $158,621 for en Datavitenskaper på høyeste nivå. Levels.fyi samler anonyme og verifiserte lønninger fra nåværende og tidligere ansatte hos Choco. Sist oppdatert: 11/18/2025

Programvareingeniør
Median $110K
Forretningsutvikling
$88.4K
Datavitenskaper
$159K

Produktleder
Median $92.8K
Rekrutterer
$95.5K
Salg
$40.7K
Programvareutviklingsleder
$108K
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte rollen rapportert hos Choco er Datavitenskaper at the Common Range Average level med en årlig totalkompensasjon på $158,621. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Choco er $95,545.

