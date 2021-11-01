Selskapskatalog
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill Lønninger

Chipotle Mexican Grills lønn varierer fra $30,150 i total kompensasjon per år for en Teknisk forfatter på laveste nivå til $156,000 for en Produktleder på høyeste nivå. Levels.fyi samler anonyme og verifiserte lønninger fra nåværende og tidligere ansatte hos Chipotle Mexican Grill. Sist oppdatert: 11/18/2025

Programvareingeniør
Median $140K
Kundeservice
Median $38K
Produktleder
Median $156K

Finansanalytiker
$74.6K
Informasjonsteknolog (IT)
$147K
Markedsføringsoperasjoner
$127K
Programleder
$60.3K
Prosjektleder
$59.7K
Salg
$129K
Teknisk forfatter
$30.2K
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte rollen rapportert hos Chipotle Mexican Grill er Produktleder med en årlig totalkompensasjon på $156,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Chipotle Mexican Grill er $100,808.

