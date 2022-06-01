Selskapskatalog
Children's National Hospital
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
Topp innsikt
  • Bidra med noe unikt om Children's National Hospital som kan være nyttig for andre (f.eks. intervjutips, teamvalg, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    Children’s National Hospital, based in Washington, D.C., celebrates 150 years of pediatric care, research and commitment to community. Volunteers opened the hospital in 1870 with 12 beds for children displaced after the Civil War. Today, 150 years stronger, it is among the nation’s top 10 children’s hospitals. It is ranked No.1 for newborn care for the fifth straight year and ranked in all specialties evaluated by U.S. News & World Report. Children’s National is transforming pediatric medicine for all children. In 2021, the Children’s National Research & Innovation Campus opened, the first in the nation dedicated to pediatric research. Children’s National has been designated three times in a row as a Magnet® hospital, demonstrating the highest standards of nursing and patient care delivery. This pediatric academic health system offers expert care through a convenient, community-based primary care network and specialty care locations in the D.C. metropolitan area, including Maryland and Virginia. Children’s National is home to the Children’s National Research Institute and Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation and is the nation’s seventh-highest NIH-funded children’s hospital. It is recognized for its expertise and innovation in pediatric care and as a strong voice for children through advocacy at the local, regional and national levels.

    http://childrensnational.org
    Nettside
    1870
    Grunnlagt år
    6,750
    # Ansatte
    $1B-$10B
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

    Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

    Abonner på verifiserte tilbud.Du vil få en detaljert oversikt over kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Les mer

    Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Google Personvernerklæring og Vilkår for bruk gjelder.

    Utvalgte jobber

      Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for Children's National Hospital

    Relaterte selskaper

    • Uber
    • Stripe
    • Snap
    • Apple
    • Amazon
    • Se alle selskaper ➜

    Andre ressurser