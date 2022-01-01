Selskapskatalog
Chick-fil-A
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap

Chick-fil-A Lønninger

Chick-fil-As lønn varierer fra $31,200 i total kompensasjon per år for en Salg på laveste nivå til $227,562 for en Programvareingeniør på høyeste nivå. Levels.fyi samler anonyme og verifiserte lønninger fra nåværende og tidligere ansatte hos Chick-fil-A. Sist oppdatert: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Programvareingeniør
5 $113K
6 $106K
7 $142K
8 $154K
9 $195K
10 $228K

Backend Programvareutvikler

Dataingeniør

Datavitenskaper
9 $167K
10 $207K
Kundeservice
Median $32K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Salg
Median $31.2K
Programvareutviklingsleder
Median $225K
Forretningsoperasjoner
$184K
Forretningsanalytiker
Median $104K
Forretningsutvikling
$79.7K
Dataanalytiker
$101K
Informasjonsteknolog (IT)
$184K
Produktdesigner
$70.4K
Produktleder
$177K
Programleder
$186K
Prosjektleder
Median $150K
Mangler din tittel?

Søk etter alle lønninger på vår kompensasjonsside eller legg til din lønn for å hjelpe til med å låse opp siden.


Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte rollen rapportert hos Chick-fil-A er Programvareingeniør at the 10 level med en årlig totalkompensasjon på $227,562. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Chick-fil-A er $151,996.

Utvalgte jobber

    Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for Chick-fil-A

Relaterte selskaper

  • United Airlines
  • Bungalow
  • Meijer
  • Inspire Brands
  • Chenega
  • Se alle selskaper ➜

Andre ressurser