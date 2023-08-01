Selskapskatalog
Chevron Phillips Chemical
Chevron Phillips Chemical Lønninger

Chevron Phillips Chemicals lønn varierer fra $85,706 i total kompensasjon per år for en Forretningsanalytiker på laveste nivå til $243,775 for en Informasjonsteknolog (IT) på høyeste nivå. Levels.fyi samler anonyme og verifiserte lønninger fra nåværende og tidligere ansatte hos Chevron Phillips Chemical. Sist oppdatert: 11/18/2025

Programvareingeniør
Median $100K
Regnskapsfører
$92.5K
Forretningsanalytiker
$85.7K

Kjemiingeniør
$93.5K
Informasjonsteknolog (IT)
$244K
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte rollen rapportert hos Chevron Phillips Chemical er Informasjonsteknolog (IT) at the Common Range Average level med en årlig totalkompensasjon på $243,775. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Chevron Phillips Chemical er $93,530.

