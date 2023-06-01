Cherry Lønninger

Selskapskatalog
Cherry
Cherrys lønn varierer fra $28,763 i total kompensasjon per år for en Datavitenskaper på laveste nivå til $292,762 for en Dataanalytiker på høyeste nivå. Levels.fyi samler anonyme og verifiserte lønninger fra nåværende og tidligere ansatte hos Cherry. Sist oppdatert: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Forretningsanalytiker
$154K
Dataanalytiker
$293K
Datavitenskaper
$28.8K

Programvareingeniør
$59.7K
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte rollen rapportert hos Cherry er Dataanalytiker at the Common Range Average level med en årlig totalkompensasjon på $292,762. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Cherry er $106,963.

