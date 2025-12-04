Selskapskatalog
Chainalysis
Chainalysis Produktleder Lønninger

Produktleder-mediankompensasjonspakken in United States hos Chainalysis utgjør totalt $206K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Chainalysiss totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/4/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Chainalysis
Senior Product Manager
New York, NY
Totalt per år
$206K
Nivå
Senior
Grunnlønn
$186K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$20K
År i selskapet
3 År
Års erfaring
9 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Chainalysis?
Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Praksisplasslønn

Opptjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos Chainalysis er Aksje-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:

  • 25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)



Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Produktleder hos Chainalysis in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $436,200. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Chainalysis for Produktleder rollen in United States er $212,000.

Andre ressurser

