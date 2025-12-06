Løsningsarkitekt-kompensasjon in Canada hos CGI utgjør totalt CA$141K per year for Solution Architect. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in Canada utgjør totalt CA$142K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for CGIs totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/6/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
Associate Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Solution Architect
$102K
$102K
$0
$555
Senior Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Selskap
Nivånavn
År med Erfaring
Total Kompensasjon
|Ingen lønninger funnet
