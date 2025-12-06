Selskapskatalog
CGI
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Prosjektleder

  • Alle Prosjektleder lønninger

CGI Prosjektleder Lønninger

Prosjektleder-kompensasjon in Canada hos CGI varierer fra CA$93.6K per year for Project Manager til CA$113K per year for Senior Project Manager. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in Canada utgjør totalt CA$98.7K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for CGIs totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/6/2025

Gjennomsnitt Kompensasjon Etter Nivå
Legg til kompSammenlign nivåer
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
Associate Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Project Manager
$68.1K
$65.3K
$1.9K
$934
Senior Project Manager
$81.9K
$80.5K
$816
$556
Lead Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Legg til kompSammenlign nivåer
Siste lønnsrapporter
Legg tilLegg til lønnLegg til kompensasjon

Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Åpne Stillinger

Bidra
Hva er karrierenivåene hos CGI?

Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

Abonner på verifiserte Prosjektleder tilbud.Du vil få en detaljert oversikt over kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Les mer

Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Google Personvernerklæring og Vilkår for bruk gjelder.

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Prosjektleder hos CGI in Canada ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på CA$128,107. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos CGI for Prosjektleder rollen in Canada er CA$96,226.

Utvalgte jobber

    Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for CGI

Relaterte selskaper

  • Cognizant
  • Infosys
  • Wipro
  • HCL Technologies
  • CSG
  • Se alle selskaper ➜

Andre ressurser

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cgi/salaries/project-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.