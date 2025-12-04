Selskapskatalog
CFGI
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Regnskapsfører

  • Alle Regnskapsfører lønninger

CFGI Regnskapsfører Lønninger

Regnskapsfører-mediankompensasjonspakken in United States hos CFGI utgjør totalt $165K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for CFGIs totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/4/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
CFGI
Accountant
Philadelphia, PA
Totalt per år
$165K
Nivå
Senior Manager
Grunnlønn
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$15K
År i selskapet
3 År
Års erfaring
10 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos CFGI?
Siste lønnsrapporter
Legg tilLegg til lønnLegg til kompensasjon

Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Åpne Stillinger

Bidra

Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

Abonner på verifiserte Regnskapsfører tilbud.Du vil få en detaljert oversikt over kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Les mer

Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Google Personvernerklæring og Vilkår for bruk gjelder.

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Regnskapsfører hos CFGI in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $175,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos CFGI for Regnskapsfører rollen in United States er $165,000.

Utvalgte jobber

    Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for CFGI

Relaterte selskaper

  • Tiger Analytics
  • Cogito
  • BCG
  • Expedition Tech
  • Apptio
  • Se alle selskaper ➜

Andre ressurser

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cfgi/salaries/accountant.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.