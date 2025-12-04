Selskapskatalog
Cerence
Cerence Programvareingeniør Lønninger

Programvareingeniør-mediankompensasjonspakken in Canada hos Cerence utgjør totalt CA$117K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Cerences totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/4/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Cerence
Machine Learning Engineer
Montreal, QC, Canada
Totalt per år
$85K
Nivå
L2
Grunnlønn
$76.9K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$8.1K
År i selskapet
1 År
Års erfaring
5 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Cerence?
Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Programvareingeniør hos Cerence in Canada ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på CA$127,475. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Cerence for Programvareingeniør rollen in Canada er CA$97,512.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cerence/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.