Produktdesigner-mediankompensasjonspakken in United States hos Centric Software utgjør totalt $150K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Centric Softwares totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/4/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Centric Software
UX Designer
Campbell, CA
Totalt per år
$150K
Nivå
-
Grunnlønn
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$10K
År i selskapet
3 År
Års erfaring
4 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Centric Software?
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Produktdesigner hos Centric Software in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $195,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Centric Software for Produktdesigner rollen in United States er $150,000.

Andre ressurser

