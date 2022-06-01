Selskapskatalog
Central California Alliance for Health
    The Central California Alliance for Health (the Alliance) is an award-winning regional Medi-Cal managed care plan that provides health insurance for children, adults, seniors and people with disabilities in Santa Cruz, Monterey and Merced counties. We currently serve more than 364,658 members.Founded in 1996, the Alliance was established to improve access to health care for lower income residents. We have pursued this mission by linking members to primary care physicians and clinics who assist in managing their care. Our vision is: Healthy People. Healthy Communities. That vision remains at the forefront of the work we do every day. Come join our team!

    http://www.thealliance.health
    Nettside
    1996
    Grunnlagt år
    570
    # Ansatte
    $50M-$100M
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

