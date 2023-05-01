Selskapskatalog
Cascade Strategy
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
Topp innsikt
  • Bidra med noe unikt om Cascade Strategy som kan være nyttig for andre (f.eks. intervjutips, teamvalg, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    Cascade is a strategy execution platform that helps organizations build and execute business plans, track initiatives, and improve team performance. Their customers include organizations working on important projects such as battling the AIDS epidemic and establishing a supply chain for COVID-19 vaccines. Cascade is a team of over 100 people who are scaling up fast and aim to have their platform in the hands of millions of people. They are not a good fit for companies who do not prioritize execution, transparency, accountability, and adapting their strategy.

    cascade.app
    Nettside
    2016
    Grunnlagt år
    126
    # Ansatte
    $1M-$10M
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

    Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

    Abonner på verifiserte tilbud.Du vil få en detaljert oversikt over kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Les mer

    Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Google Personvernerklæring og Vilkår for bruk gjelder.

    Utvalgte jobber

      Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for Cascade Strategy

    Relaterte selskaper

    • Apple
    • Coinbase
    • LinkedIn
    • Intuit
    • Microsoft
    • Se alle selskaper ➜

    Andre ressurser