Produktdesigner-kompensasjon in United States hos Capital One varierer fra $109K per year for Associate Product Designer til $144K per year for Principal Associate. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $129K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Capital Ones totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/31/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
Associate Product Designer
$109K
$106K
$0
$3.2K
Product Designer
$115K
$109K
$154
$5.4K
Senior Product Designer
$144K
$136K
$1.4K
$7.1K
Master Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Selskap
Nivånavn
År med Erfaring
Total Kompensasjon
|Ingen lønninger funnet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.3%
ÅR 1
33.3%
ÅR 2
33.3%
ÅR 3
Hos Capital One er Options underlagt en 3-årig opptjeningsplan:
33.3% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årlig)
33.3% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.30% årlig)
33.3% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.30% årlig)
Inkluderte stillingerSend inn ny stilling