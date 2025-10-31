Selskapskatalog
Capital One
Capital One Produktdesigner Lønninger

Produktdesigner-kompensasjon in United States hos Capital One varierer fra $109K per year for Associate Product Designer til $144K per year for Principal Associate. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $129K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Capital Ones totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/31/2025

Gjennomsnitt Kompensasjon Etter Nivå
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
Associate Product Designer
$109K
$106K
$0
$3.2K
Product Designer
Senior Associate
$115K
$109K
$154
$5.4K
Senior Product Designer
Principal Associate
$144K
$136K
$1.4K
$7.1K
Master Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Vis 1 flere nivåer
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Opptjeningsplan

33.3%

ÅR 1

33.3%

ÅR 2

33.3%

ÅR 3

Aksjetype
Options

Hos Capital One er Options underlagt en 3-årig opptjeningsplan:

  • 33.3% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årlig)

  • 33.3% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.30% årlig)

  • 33.3% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.30% årlig)



Inkluderte stillinger

UX-designer

Mobildesigner

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Produktdesigner hos Capital One in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $161,800. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Capital One for Produktdesigner rollen in United States er $126,000.

