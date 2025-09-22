Selskapskatalog
Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Produktleder Lønninger

Produktleder-mediankompensasjonspakken in Canada hos Canadian National Railway utgjør totalt CA$124K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Canadian National Railways totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 9/22/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Canadian National Railway
Innovation Expert
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Totalt per år
CA$124K
Nivå
Manager
Grunnlønn
CA$124K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
År i selskapet
3 År
Års erfaring
10 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Canadian National Railway?

CA$226K

Siste lønnsrapporter
Praksisplasslønn

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Produktleder hos Canadian National Railway in Canada ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på CA$141,234. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Canadian National Railway for Produktleder rollen in Canada er CA$120,796.

Andre ressurser