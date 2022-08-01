Selskapskatalog
CampMinder
Topp innsikt
    Om

    At CampMinder, we build web and mobile enterprise SaaS products that help summer camps streamline their business operations. We support our clients with empathy, humility, and heart. With our values-based decision-making framework, we foster a powerful and fulfilling experience for employees and clients alike.Our #1 priority is employee engagement. Our ‘Minders will tell you their work is fulfilling because of the incredible impact it has on the camps, parents, and campers we serve. We solve complex challenges everyday, connect with and learn from great people, and navigate the journey with our core values as our guide.

    https://campminder.com
    Nettside
    2001
    Grunnlagt år
    60
    # Ansatte
    $10M-$50M
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

    Andre ressurser