California Institute of Technology
California Institute of Technology Datavitenskaper Lønninger

Datavitenskaper-mediankompensasjonspakken in United States hos California Institute of Technology utgjør totalt $80K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for California Institute of Technologys totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/29/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
California Institute of Technology
Data Scientist
Pasadena, CA
Totalt per år
$80K
Nivå
-
Grunnlønn
$80K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i selskapet
0 År
Års erfaring
0 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos California Institute of Technology?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Datavitenskaper hos California Institute of Technology in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $95,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos California Institute of Technology for Datavitenskaper rollen in United States er $80,000.

Andre ressurser