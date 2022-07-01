Selskapskatalog
Bytemark
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
Topp innsikt
  • Bidra med noe unikt om Bytemark som kan være nyttig for andre (f.eks. intervjutips, teamvalg, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    Founded in 2011, Bytemark provides secure, comprehensive transit fare collection and Payments as a Service (PaaS) solutions to cities and agencies around the globe. Our fully customizable backend system includes innovative, patented tools letting riders Plan, Book, & Pay. We partner with Siemens Mobility on Mobility as a Service (MaaS) offerings.We connect clients to riders using cutting-edge technology. Our capabilities include successfully transitioning agencies to our mobile ticketing platform. We set the industry standard for customer service by delivering products on time and exceeding clients’ expectations. The Bytemark team is based in New York City, with satellite offices in India and Canada.

    http://www.bytemark.co
    Nettside
    2011
    Grunnlagt år
    150
    # Ansatte
    $10M-$50M
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

    Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

    Abonner på verifiserte tilbud.Du vil få en detaljert oversikt over kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Les mer

    Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Google Personvernerklæring og Vilkår for bruk gjelder.

    Utvalgte jobber

      Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for Bytemark

    Relaterte selskaper

    • SoFi
    • Databricks
    • Facebook
    • Coinbase
    • Lyft
    • Se alle selskaper ➜

    Andre ressurser