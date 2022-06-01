Selskapskatalog
Burns & McDonnell
Burns & McDonnell Lønninger

Burns & McDonnells lønn varierer fra $9,278 i total kompensasjon per år for en Byggingeniør på laveste nivå til $231,761 for en Løsningsarkitekt på høyeste nivå. Levels.fyi samler anonyme og verifiserte lønninger fra nåværende og tidligere ansatte hos Burns & McDonnell. Sist oppdatert: 10/10/2025

$160K

Elektroingeniør
Median $111K
Maskinvareingeniør
Median $144K
Programvareutvikler
Median $74K

Full-Stack Programvareingeniør

Maskiningeniør
Median $110K
Prosjektleder
Median $210K
Forretningsanalytiker
$129K
Byggingeniør
$9.3K
Kontrollingeniør
$95.8K
Industridesigner
$90.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$130K
Ledelsesrådgiver
$99.5K
MEP-ingeniør
$131K
Produktdesigner
$119K
Løsningsarkitekt
$232K
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte rollen rapportert hos Burns & McDonnell er Løsningsarkitekt at the Common Range Average level med en årlig totalkompensasjon på $231,761. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Burns & McDonnell er $115,100.

