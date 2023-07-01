Selskapskatalog
Topp innsikt
    • Om

    Fresh Tracks Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company based in the United States. They focus on developing prescription therapeutics for autoimmune, inflammatory, and debilitating diseases. Their products include sofpironium bromide, BBI-02, BBI-10, and next-generation kinase inhibitors. The company has license and collaboration agreements with various organizations. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics was previously known as Brickell Biotech and changed its name in September 2022. It was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

    http://www.brickellbio.com
    Nettside
    2009
    Grunnlagt år
    31
    # Ansatte
    $1M-$10M
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

    Utvalgte jobber

      Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for Brickell Biotech

