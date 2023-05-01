Selskapsoversikt
Bowery Farming
Topp innsikter
    • Om

    Bowery Farming is a purpose-driven company that builds indoor farms outside of cities to grow flavorful produce free from pollutants using less finite resources like space and water. Their smart farms are powered by their proprietary farm operating system, BoweryOS, creating a simplified, agile food system focused on flavor, freshness, and safety. Bowery is the largest vertical farming company in the US, serving major e-commerce platforms and over 1,100 stores in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. They have raised $472 million from leading investors and thought leaders in food.

    http://boweryfarming.com
    Nettsted
    2015
    Grunnlagt år
    751
    Antall ansatte
    $250M-$500M
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

