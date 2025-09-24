Selskapskatalog
Bosch Global
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Teknisk programleder

  • Alle Teknisk programleder lønninger

Bosch Global Teknisk programleder Lønninger

Teknisk programleder-mediankompensasjonspakken in Vietnam hos Bosch Global utgjør totalt ₫618.58M per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Bosch Globals totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 9/24/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Bosch Global
Technical Project Manager
Bengaluru, KA, India
Totalt per år
₫618.58M
Nivå
EG14
Grunnlønn
₫618.58M
Stock (/yr)
₫0
Bonus
₫0
År i selskapet
10 År
Års erfaring
15 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Bosch Global?

₫4.16B

Få Betalt, Ikke Lurt

Vi har forhandlet tusenvis av tilbud og oppnår jevnlig ₫780.13M+ (noen ganger ₫7.8B+) økning. Få din lønn forhandlet eller din CV gjennomgått av de ekte ekspertene - rekrutterere som gjør det daglig.

Siste lønnsrapporter
Legg tilLegg til lønnLegg til kompensasjon

Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Åpne Stillinger

Bidra

Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

Abonner på verifiserte Teknisk programleder tilbud.Du vil få en detaljert oversikt over kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Les mer

Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Google Personvernerklæring og Vilkår for bruk gjelder.

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Teknisk programleder hos Bosch Global in Vietnam ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på ₫1,281,292,013. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Bosch Global for Teknisk programleder rollen in Vietnam er ₫312,053,520.

Utvalgte jobber

    Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for Bosch Global

Relaterte selskaper

  • Netrix
  • Huawei
  • Celonis
  • GFT Group
  • Cradlepoint
  • Se alle selskaper ➜

Andre ressurser