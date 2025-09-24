Selskapskatalog
Research Scientist-mediankompensasjonspakken in United States hos Bosch Global utgjør totalt $145K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Bosch Globals totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 9/24/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Bosch Global
Research Scientist
Pittsburgh, PA
Totalt per år
$145K
Nivå
E3
Grunnlønn
$134K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$11K
År i selskapet
1 År
Års erfaring
0 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Bosch Global?

$160K

Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en jobFamilies.Research Scientist hos Bosch Global in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $291,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Bosch Global for jobFamilies.Research Scientist rollen in United States er $144,000.

