Maskiningeniør-mediankompensasjonspakken in United States hos Bosch Global utgjør totalt $102K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Bosch Globals totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 9/24/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Bosch Global
Mechanical Engineer
Lancaster, PA
Totalt per år
$102K
Nivå
E3
Grunnlønn
$102K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i selskapet
10 År
Års erfaring
10 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Bosch Global?

$160K

Siste lønnsrapporter
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Самый высокий пакет вознаграждения для Maskiningeniør в Bosch Global in United States составляет $135,000 годовой общей компенсации. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Bosch Global для позиции Maskiningeniør in United States составляет $102,000.

