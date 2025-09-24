Selskapskatalog
Personalavdeling-mediankompensasjonspakken in India hos Bosch Global utgjør totalt ₹605K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Bosch Globals totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 9/24/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Bosch Global
Human Resources
Bengaluru, KA, India
Totalt per år
₹605K
Nivå
Management Apprenctice
Grunnlønn
₹605K
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
År i selskapet
1 År
Års erfaring
1 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Bosch Global?

₹13.98M

Siste lønnsrapporter

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Personalavdeling hos Bosch Global in India ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på ₹2,018,492. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Bosch Global for Personalavdeling rollen in India er ₹605,311.

Andre ressurser