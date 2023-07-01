Selskapsoversikt
Boonslick Regional Planning Commission
Topp innsikter
    • Om

    Boonslick Regional Planning Commission is a certified Economic Development District and collaborates with regional Economic Development councils. They also work with the Missouri Job Center for Workforce Development and partner with MoDOT for transportation planning. They operate MO Rides and oversee the Region I Solid Waste Management District and the Region C Homeland Security Oversight Committee. Their membership includes local government entities in Lincoln, Montgomery, and Warren counties in Missouri. Their main office is located in Warrenton, MO.

    https://boonslick.org
    Nettsted
    1968
    Grunnlagt år
    31
    Antall ansatte
    $1M-$10M
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

