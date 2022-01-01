Selskapskatalog
BlueVine
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap

BlueVine Lønninger

BlueVines lønn varierer fra $100,890 i total kompensasjon per år for en Dataanalytiker på laveste nivå til $270,000 for en Forretningsutvikling på høyeste nivå. Levels.fyi samler anonyme og verifiserte lønninger fra nåværende og tidligere ansatte hos BlueVine. Sist oppdatert: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Forretningsutvikling
Median $270K
Dataanalytiker
$101K
Finansanalytiker
$114K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Markedsføring
$149K
Partnerleder
$259K
Produktdesigner
Median $151K
Produktleder
$199K
Programvareingeniør
$141K
Programvareutviklingsleder
$264K
Mangler din tittel?

Søk etter alle lønninger på vår kompensasjonsside eller legg til din lønn for å hjelpe til med å låse opp siden.


Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte rollen rapportert hos BlueVine er Forretningsutvikling med en årlig totalkompensasjon på $270,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos BlueVine er $151,000.

Utvalgte jobber

    Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for BlueVine

Relaterte selskaper

  • Cyndx
  • Yapstone
  • Upgrade
  • Hometap
  • Farmers Insurance
  • Se alle selskaper ➜

Andre ressurser