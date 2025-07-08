Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Lønninger

Selskapskatalog
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansass lønn varierer fra $90,450 i total kompensasjon per år for en Programvareutvikler på laveste nivå til $140,700 for en Dataforsker på høyeste nivå. Levels.fyi samler anonyme og verifiserte lønninger fra nåværende og tidligere ansatte hos Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas. Sist oppdatert: 8/31/2025

$160K

Dataanalytiker
$103K
Dataforsker
$141K
Programvareutvikler
$90.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte rollen rapportert hos Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas er Dataforsker at the Common Range Average level med en årlig totalkompensasjon på $140,700. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas er $103,490.

Andre ressurser