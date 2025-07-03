Blacklane Lønninger

Selskapskatalog
Blacklanes lønn varierer fra $40,542 i total kompensasjon per år for en Programleder på laveste nivå til $153,263 for en Markedsføringsoperasjoner på høyeste nivå. Levels.fyi samler anonyme og verifiserte lønninger fra nåværende og tidligere ansatte hos Blacklane. Sist oppdatert: 10/10/2025

$160K

Få Betalt, Ikke Lurt

Programvareutvikler
Median $87.9K
Forretningsoperasjonsleder
$64.4K
Dataanalytiker
$73K

Markedsføringsoperasjoner
$153K
Produktleder
$105K
Programleder
$40.5K
Ofte stilte spørsmål

