BJC HealthCare
    • Om

    BJC HealthCare is one of the largest nonprofit health-care organizations in the United States, and is focused on delivering services to residents primarily in the greater St. Louis, southern Illinois and mid-Missouri regions. BJC HealthCare is consistently recognized as Top Places to Work in St. Louis. We specialize in inpatient and outpatient care, primary care, community health and wellness, workplace health, home health, community mental health, rehabilitation, long-term care and hospice, and more.

    http://www.bjc.org
    Nettsted
    1993
    Grunnlagt år
    32,000
    Antall ansatte
    $1B-$10B
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

