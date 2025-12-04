Selskapskatalog
Berkshire Grey
Berkshire Grey Programvareingeniør Lønninger

Programvareingeniør-mediankompensasjonspakken in United States hos Berkshire Grey utgjør totalt $173K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Berkshire Greys totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/4/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Berkshire Grey
Software Engineer
Bedford, MA
Totalt per år
$173K
Nivå
L5
Grunnlønn
$165K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$8K
År i selskapet
4 År
Års erfaring
6 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Berkshire Grey?
Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Programvareingeniør hos Berkshire Grey in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $236,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Berkshire Grey for Programvareingeniør rollen in United States er $158,700.

Andre ressurser

