Berkeley Lab
  • Postdoc

  • Alle Postdoc lønninger

Berkeley Lab Postdoc Lønninger

Postdoc-mediankompensasjonspakken in United States hos Berkeley Lab utgjør totalt $78K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Berkeley Labs totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/4/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Berkeley Lab
PostDoc
Berkeley, CA
Totalt per år
$78K
Nivå
L4
Grunnlønn
$78K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i selskapet
2 År
Års erfaring
12 År
Siste lønnsrapporter
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Postdoc hos Berkeley Lab in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $99,852. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Berkeley Lab for Postdoc rollen in United States er $78,000.

Andre ressurser

