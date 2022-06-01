Selskapskatalog
Berkadia
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
Topp innsikt
  • Bidra med noe unikt om Berkadia som kan være nyttig for andre (f.eks. intervjutips, teamvalg, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    Berkadia, a joint venture of Berkshire Hathaway and Jefferies Financial Group, is a leader in the commercial real estate industry, offering a robust suite of services to our multifamily and commercial property clients. Powered by deep relationships and industry-changing technology, our people sell, finance, and service commercial real estate, providing support for the entire life cycle of our clients’ assets. Our unique ownership structure allows us to put our clients’ interests first and create a marketplace that delivers a superior experience.

    http://www.berkadia.com
    Nettside
    2009
    Grunnlagt år
    2,750
    # Ansatte
    $500M-$1B
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

    Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

    Abonner på verifiserte tilbud.Du vil få en detaljert oversikt over kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Les mer

    Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Google Personvernerklæring og Vilkår for bruk gjelder.

    Utvalgte jobber

      Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for Berkadia

    Relaterte selskaper

    • Princeton Property Management
    • Cadre
    • Vanguard
    • EAB
    • Advantis Global
    • Se alle selskaper ➜

    Andre ressurser