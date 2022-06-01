Selskapsoversikt
BenQ
Jobber her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap

BenQ Lønninger

BenQs lønnsområde varierer fra $21,449 i total kompensasjon årlig for Produktsjef i nedre ende til $32,017 for Forretningsanalytiker i øvre ende. Levels.fyi samler inn anonyme og verifiserte lønninger fra nåværende og tidligere ansatte i BenQ. Sist oppdatert: 8/26/2025

$160K

Få betalt, ikke utnyttet

Vi har forhandlet frem tusenvis av tilbud og oppnår regelmessig økninger på $30K+ (noen ganger $300K+).Få lønnen din forhandlet eller få din CV gjennomgått av ekte eksperter - rekrutterere som gjør dette daglig.

Programvareingeniør
Median $32K
Forretningsanalytiker
$32K
Forretningsutvikling
$25.8K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
Produktsjef
$21.4K
Mangler din stilling?

Søk etter alle lønninger på vår kompensasjonsside eller legg til din lønn for å låse opp siden.


FAQ

Ο ρόλος με την υψηλότερη πληρωμή που αναφέρθηκε στην BenQ είναι ο Forretningsanalytiker at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αποζημίωση $32,017. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει τον βασικό μισθό, καθώς και τυχόν πιθανή αποζημίωση σε μετοχές και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αποζημίωση που αναφέρθηκε στην BenQ είναι $28,910.

Utvalgte stillinger

    Ingen utvalgte stillinger funnet for BenQ

Relaterte selskaper

  • Uber
  • Stripe
  • Netflix
  • Apple
  • Lyft
  • Se alle selskaper ➜

Andre ressurser