Bench Accounting
Bench Accounting Produktleder Lønninger

Produktleder-mediankompensasjonspakken in Canada hos Bench Accounting utgjør totalt CA$104K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Bench Accountings totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/3/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Bench Accounting
Product Manager
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Totalt per år
$75K
Nivå
L1
Grunnlønn
$75K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i selskapet
2-4 År
Års erfaring
2-4 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Bench Accounting?
Siste lønnsrapporter
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Produktleder hos Bench Accounting in Canada ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på CA$112,023. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Bench Accounting for Produktleder rollen in Canada er CA$103,689.

