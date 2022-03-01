Selskapsoversikt
Belcan
Belcan Lønninger

Belcans lønnsområde varierer fra $54,018 i total kompensasjon årlig for Romfartsingeniør i nedre ende til $120,600 for Teknisk programsjef i øvre ende. Levels.fyi samler inn anonyme og verifiserte lønninger fra nåværende og tidligere ansatte i Belcan. Sist oppdatert: 8/25/2025

$160K

Maskinteknisk ingeniør
Median $105K
Programvareingeniør
Median $68.9K
Romfartsingeniør
$54K

Median $100K
IT-teknolog
$80.4K
Teknisk programsjef
$121K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Belcan is Teknisk programsjef at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $120,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Belcan is $90,200.

