BearingPoint Lønninger

BearingPoints lønnsområde varierer fra $15,112 i total kompensasjon årlig for Produktdesigner i nedre ende til $157,400 for Ledelseskonsulent i øvre ende. Levels.fyi samler inn anonyme og verifiserte lønninger fra nåværende og tidligere ansatte i BearingPoint. Sist oppdatert: 8/25/2025

$160K

Ledelseskonsulent
Median $157K
Programvareingeniør
Median $19.5K
Forretningsanalytiker
$53.8K

Datavitensskapssjef
$56.7K
Produktdesigner
$15.1K
Produktsjef
$46.6K
Prosjektleder
$52.9K
Løsningsarkitekt
$55.4K
FAQ

Den høyest betalende rollen rapportert hos BearingPoint er Ledelseskonsulent med en årlig total kompensasjon på $157,400. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuell aksjekompensasjon og bonuser.
Den mediane årlige totale kompensasjonen rapportert hos BearingPoint er $53,361.

