Selskapskatalog
Basis Technologies
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap

Basis Technologies Lønninger

Basis Technologiess lønn varierer fra $70,853 i total kompensasjon per år for en Markedsføring på laveste nivå til $242,661 for en Produktleder på høyeste nivå. Levels.fyi samler anonyme og verifiserte lønninger fra nåværende og tidligere ansatte hos Basis Technologies. Sist oppdatert: 10/10/2025

$160K

Få Betalt, Ikke Lurt

Vi har forhandlet tusenvis av tilbud og oppnår jevnlig $30K+ (noen ganger $300K+) økning. Få din lønn forhandlet eller din CV gjennomgått av de ekte ekspertene - rekrutterere som gjør det daglig.

Programvareutvikler
Median $96K
Dataanalytiker
$95.9K
Dataforsker
$73.4K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
Markedsføring
$70.9K
Produktleder
$243K
Rekrutterer
$88.4K
Salg
$209K
Programvareutviklingsleder
$220K
Mangler din tittel?

Søk etter alle lønninger på vår kompensasjonsside eller legg til din lønn for å hjelpe til med å låse opp siden.


Ofte stilte spørsmål

The highest paying role reported at Basis Technologies is Produktleder at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $242,661. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Basis Technologies is $95,938.

Utvalgte jobber

    Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for Basis Technologies

Relaterte selskaper

  • Vanguard
  • Northwestern Mutual
  • John Hancock
  • League
  • GEICO
  • Se alle selskaper ➜

Andre ressurser