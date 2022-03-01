Selskapskatalog
Banner Health
Banner Health Lønninger

Banner Healths lønn varierer fra $63,700 i total kompensasjon per år for en Administrativ assistent på laveste nivå til $144,275 for en Lege på høyeste nivå. Levels.fyi samler anonyme og verifiserte lønninger fra nåværende og tidligere ansatte hos Banner Health. Sist oppdatert: 11/17/2025

Produktdesigner
Median $90.5K
Administrativ assistent
$63.7K
Dataanalytiker
$65.3K

Ledelsesrådgiver
$101K
Lege
$144K
Produktleder
$105K
Programvareingeniør
$68.6K
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte rollen rapportert hos Banner Health er Lege at the Common Range Average level med en årlig totalkompensasjon på $144,275. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Banner Health er $90,480.

