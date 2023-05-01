Selskapsoversikt
Avid Biosciences
Topp innsikter
    • Om

    Avid Bioservices is a contract development and manufacturing organization that provides process development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company offers monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins, as well as various process development services. Avid Bioservices serves the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries and was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

    https://avidbio.com
    Nettsted
    2002
    Grunnlagt år
    321
    Antall ansatte
    $100M-$250M
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

    Andre ressurser