Avature
Avature Lønninger

Avatures lønn varierer fra $2,841 i total kompensasjon per år for en Kundeservice på laveste nivå til $119,400 for en Tekstforfatter på høyeste nivå. Levels.fyi samler anonyme og verifiserte lønninger fra nåværende og tidligere ansatte hos Avature. Sist oppdatert: 8/26/2025

$160K

Programvareutvikler
Median $20.1K
Tekstforfatter
$119K
Kundeservice
$2.8K

Informasjonsteknolog (IT)
$18.4K
Maskiningeniør
$41.4K
Produktdesigner
$28.3K
Produktleder
$52.4K
Prosjektleder
$8.4K
Programvareutviklingsleder
$64.9K
Løsningsarkitekt
$77.4K
Ofte stilte spørsmål

The highest paying role reported at Avature is Tekstforfatter at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $119,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Avature is $34,882.

