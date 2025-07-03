Selskapskatalog
Avantor
Avantor Lønninger

Avantors lønn varierer fra $119,761 i total kompensasjon per år for en Maskiningeniør på laveste nivå til $234,969 for en Cybersikkerhetsanalytiker på høyeste nivå. Levels.fyi samler anonyme og verifiserte lønninger fra nåværende og tidligere ansatte hos Avantor. Sist oppdatert: 8/26/2025

$160K

Salg
Median $125K
Dataforsker
$201K
Markedsføring
$179K

Maskiningeniør
$120K
Produktleder
$151K
Cybersikkerhetsanalytiker
$235K
Programvareutvikler
$201K
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Andre ressurser