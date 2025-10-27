Selskapskatalog
ATS Automation
ATS Automation Maskiningeniør Lønninger

Maskiningeniør-mediankompensasjonspakken in Canada hos ATS Automation utgjør totalt CA$96.5K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for ATS Automations totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/27/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
ATS Automation
Mechanical Engineer
Cambridge, ON, Canada
Totalt per år
CA$96.5K
Nivå
Senior
Grunnlønn
CA$96.5K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
År i selskapet
3 År
Års erfaring
7 År
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Maskiningeniør hos ATS Automation in Canada ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på CA$100,462. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos ATS Automation for Maskiningeniør rollen in Canada er CA$93,793.

