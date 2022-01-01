Asurion Lønninger

Selskapskatalog
Asurions lønn varierer fra $44,100 i total kompensasjon per år for en Information Technologist (IT) på laveste nivå til $230,000 for en Programvareutviklingsleder på høyeste nivå. Levels.fyi samler anonyme og verifiserte lønninger fra nåværende og tidligere ansatte hos Asurion. Sist oppdatert: 10/10/2025

$160K

Programvareutvikler
Software Engineer 1 $90.2K
Software Engineer 2 $142K
Tech Lead $169K
Software Engineer 4 $190K
Software Engineer 5 $222K

Backend Programvareingeniør

Full-Stack Programvareingeniør

Dataforsker
Median $160K
Produktleder
Median $145K

Programvareutviklingsleder
Median $230K
Forretningsanalytiker
Median $93K
Produktdesigner
Median $123K
Regnskapsfører
$57.1K
Forretningsoperasjonsleder
$94.9K
Kundeservice
$52.8K
Dataforskningsleder
$179K
Finansanalytiker
$69.3K
Personalavdeling
Median $99K
Information Technologist (IT)
$44.1K
Juridisk
$75.4K
Markedsføring
$209K
Markedsføringsoperasjoner
$118K
Produktdesignleder
$185K
Programleder
$156K
Salg
$65.3K
Løsningsarkitekt
$72.6K
UX-forsker
$139K
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte rollen rapportert hos Asurion er Programvareutviklingsleder med en årlig totalkompensasjon på $230,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Asurion er $123,333.

