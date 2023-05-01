Selskapsoversikt
Arryved
Jobber her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
Topp innsikter
  • Bidra med noe unikt om Arryved som kan være nyttig for andre (f.eks. intervjutips, valg av team, unik kultur osv.).
    • Om

    Arryved is a point-of-service software company founded in 2015 by former Google leaders. Based in Boulder, CO, they specialize in serving the craft food and beverage industry, including breweries, pizzerias, wineries, and more. Their platform offers a flexible, reliable, team-centric approach that integrates mobile POS, contactless payments, ecommerce, data and reporting, and customer support. With a retention rate of 95.5% and a Net Promoter Score of 88, Arryved is a trusted platform for hundreds of thriving businesses. They are also hiring for open positions.

    arryved.com
    Nettsted
    2015
    Grunnlagt år
    126
    Antall ansatte
    Hovedkontor

    Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

    Abonner på verifiserte tilbud.Du får en oppdeling av kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Lær mer

    Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Googles personvernregler og vilkår for bruk gjelder.

    Utvalgte stillinger

      Ingen utvalgte stillinger funnet for Arryved

    Relaterte selskaper

    • Coinbase
    • Microsoft
    • Snap
    • Dropbox
    • Amazon
    • Se alle selskaper ➜

    Andre ressurser