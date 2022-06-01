Selskapsoversikt
APTIM
    • Om

    Whether its safeguarding and maintaining critical power infrastructure, helping communities recover from natural disasters, enabling our armed forces and first responders, or transforming landfills into public parks, we go to work each day knowing that we are making an impact on the world. These are huge responsibilities, and we take them seriously.Thinking differently and challenging the norm is our mandate. Every day we plan for the unexpected, develop critical insights, and deliver new, creative, adaptive solutions. We do this by leveraging teams that include engineers, scientists, builders, economists, craft professionals, procurement, logistics and process experts.APTIM specializes in engineering, program management, environmental services, disaster recovery, complex facility maintenance, and construction services. Serving Government, Oil, Gas, Chemical, Industrial, Commercial, and Power clients, we are your partner and relentless advocate.

    aptim.com
    Nettsted
    1926
    Grunnlagt år
    2,250
    Antall ansatte
    $500M-$1B
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

