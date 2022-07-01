Selskapsoversikt
Apex Fintech Solutions
Apex Fintech Solutions Lønninger

Apex Fintech Solutionss lønnsområde varierer fra $47,264 i total kompensasjon årlig for IT-teknolog i nedre ende til $200,000 for Produktsjef i øvre ende. Levels.fyi samler inn anonyme og verifiserte lønninger fra nåværende og tidligere ansatte i Apex Fintech Solutions. Sist oppdatert: 8/25/2025

$160K

Programvareingeniør
Median $132K

Backend programvareingeniør

Produktsjef
Median $200K
Forretningsanalytiker
$90K

Dataanalytiker
$111K
Personal
$163K
IT-teknolog
$47.3K
Programsjef
$80.4K
Salg
$163K
FAQ

Den høyest betalende rollen rapportert hos Apex Fintech Solutions er Produktsjef med en årlig total kompensasjon på $200,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuell aksjekompensasjon og bonuser.
Den mediane årlige totale kompensasjonen rapportert hos Apex Fintech Solutions er $121,275.

Andre ressurser