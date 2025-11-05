Programvareingeniør-kompensasjon in Greater Bengaluru hos ANZ varierer fra ₹1.8M per year for Junior Software Engineer til ₹3.46M per year for Lead Software Engineer. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in Greater Bengaluru utgjør totalt ₹1.79M. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for ANZs totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 11/5/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
₹1.8M
₹1.8M
₹0
₹0
Software Engineer
₹1.4M
₹1.4M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.08M
₹3.07M
₹10K
₹0
Lead Software Engineer
₹3.46M
₹3.46M
₹0
₹0
Selskap
Nivånavn
År med Erfaring
Total Kompensasjon
