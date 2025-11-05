Selskapskatalog
ANZ Programvareingeniør Lønninger i Greater Bengaluru

Programvareingeniør-kompensasjon in Greater Bengaluru hos ANZ varierer fra ₹1.8M per year for Junior Software Engineer til ₹3.46M per year for Lead Software Engineer. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in Greater Bengaluru utgjør totalt ₹1.79M. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for ANZs totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 11/5/2025

Gjennomsnitt Kompensasjon Etter Nivå
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
(Inngangsnivå)
₹1.8M
₹1.8M
₹0
₹0
Software Engineer
₹1.4M
₹1.4M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.08M
₹3.07M
₹10K
₹0
Lead Software Engineer
₹3.46M
₹3.46M
₹0
₹0
Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Hva er karrierenivåene hos ANZ?

Inkluderte stillinger

Backend Programvareutvikler

Fullstack Programvareutvikler

Dataingeniør

DevOps-ingeniør

Nettstedspålitelighetssingeniør

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Programvareingeniør hos ANZ in Greater Bengaluru ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på ₹3,964,234. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos ANZ for Programvareingeniør rollen in Greater Bengaluru er ₹1,788,521.

Andre ressurser