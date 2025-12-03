Maskiningeniør-kompensasjon in United States hos Ansys varierer fra $111K per year for P2 til $284K per year for P5. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $165K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Ansyss totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/3/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$111K
$103K
$1.1K
$7.2K
P3
$164K
$139K
$13.9K
$10.8K
P4
$193K
$140K
$30K
$22.5K
Selskap
Nivånavn
År med Erfaring
Total Kompensasjon
|Ingen lønninger funnet
33%
ÅR 1
33%
ÅR 2
33%
ÅR 3
Hos Ansys er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig opptjeningsplan:
33% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.00% årlig)
33% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.00% årlig)
33% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.00% årlig)
